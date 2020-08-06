Gambia: Barrow Tests Negative As Mayor Bensouda Tests Positive for Covid-19

President Adama Barrow has tested negative for Covid-19, a dispatch from State House on Tuesday states.

The Gambian leader is placed under self-isolation after Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray tested positive for the virus last week.

After taking the test last week, the result emerged negative according to the presidency.

"The public is hereby informed that His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia has tested negative for the Coronavirus.

The President's sample was taken on Thursday, 30th July 2020 and the results came out last night, Monday, 3rd August 2020," the statement reads.

Ever since President Barrow was placed under self-isolation, Gambians have called on the authorities to make the president's status known to the public.

According to some, it is incumbent upon the authorities to tell The Gambian people if their leader is free from the deadly virus.

The news according sections of the public is a sign of relief as they pray for the Gambian leader.

The Vice President Dr Touray and three other cabinet ministers who have all tested positive for Covid-19 recently are currently receiving treatment at various quarantine centers in the country.

Meanwhile, Talib Ahmeh Bensouda, the mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council, the biggest municipality in the country is the latest prominent politician to test positive for the virus yesterday.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the Gambia continues to surge and the pandemic is getting out of control.

Currently about two public hospitals have been shut down as health workers tested positive for the virus.

From 30 July to 2nd August 2020, The Gambia registered new cases 173 cases.

The country currently has 572 active cases, a total of 671 confirmed cases and 14 deaths since registering its index case in March.