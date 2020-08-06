Gambia: Coronavirus Continues to Impede Gambian Football

Coronavirus continues to impede Gambian football as the country registered more covid-19 cases.

Football was stopped in The Gambia in March 2020 following President Adama Barrow's declaration of the state of public emergency after the country registered its first-ever covid-19 cases.

The pandemic continues to halt football in The Gambia as the country registered numerous covid-19 cases recently.

Meanwhile, The Gambia Football Federation (GFF), has declared its 2019-2020 Division One and Two leagues null and void after President Adama Barrow extended state of public of emergency in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.