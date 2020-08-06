Gambia: IEC Chairman Is Fully Alive, Well

The chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Alieu Momarr Njai, is "fully alive" according to the electoral commission on Monday.

The unfortunate news on the demise of the IEC chairman was broke by a local online television Mamos TV.

The news turned out to be false and the electoral body in a press statement expressed shock and dismay on the news.

"The Independent Electoral Commission with utter shock and dismay learnt in one news outlet that its distinguished Chairman, Alieu Momarr Njai has passed unto glory" the statement said.

"The Commission wishes to emphatically state that its chairman is fully alive, well and still at the helm of affairs of the IEC," the statement concluded.

The chairman's son, Momodou Alieu Njai reacted with anger on social media threatening to sue the news outlet.

"My father is alive and well I just spoke to him, he said on his Facebook page. "Mamos TV put it down cause () I will sue your a... for saying my father is dead."

Mamos TV, however, has since apologised for the costly error and takes responsibility for their action.

"The IEC Chairman Alieu Momarr is alive and well contrary to our publication of his demise," Mamos TV wrote on its Facebook page.

"The Mamos Media is sincerely apologising to Alieu Momarr Njai his family and love ones."