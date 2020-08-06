Gambia: IEC Chairman Is Fully Alive, Well

5 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sankulleh Gibril Janko

The chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Alieu Momarr Njai, is "fully alive" according to the electoral commission on Monday.

The unfortunate news on the demise of the IEC chairman was broke by a local online television Mamos TV.

The news turned out to be false and the electoral body in a press statement expressed shock and dismay on the news.

"The Independent Electoral Commission with utter shock and dismay learnt in one news outlet that its distinguished Chairman, Alieu Momarr Njai has passed unto glory" the statement said.

"The Commission wishes to emphatically state that its chairman is fully alive, well and still at the helm of affairs of the IEC," the statement concluded.

The chairman's son, Momodou Alieu Njai reacted with anger on social media threatening to sue the news outlet.

"My father is alive and well I just spoke to him, he said on his Facebook page. "Mamos TV put it down cause () I will sue your a... for saying my father is dead."

Mamos TV, however, has since apologised for the costly error and takes responsibility for their action.

"The IEC Chairman Alieu Momarr is alive and well contrary to our publication of his demise," Mamos TV wrote on its Facebook page.

"The Mamos Media is sincerely apologising to Alieu Momarr Njai his family and love ones."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.