Sudan: Stricter Covid-19 Measures in Northern Sudan

El Borgaig / Khartoum — The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases is growing rapidly in El Borgaig in Northern State. The state borders will be closed and a curfew will be imposed.

Suheib Osman, a member of the Resistance Committees active in the neighbourhoods of El Borgaig, north of Dongola, told Radio Dabanga that four Covid-19 patients died since Thursday, including a medic.

Five others are being treated for the infectious disease. The number of suspected cases is now 14. The El Borgaig Hospital is closed as a result of the pandemic.

Three weeks ago, the entire Northern State had 142 Covid-19 cases.

The Resistance Committees are assisting the Red Crescent Society. They also carry out awareness-raising and sanitation campaigns, Osman said. They managed to prevent two large wedding celebrations in the area.

He called on the state government to intervene urgently and take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Northern State High Committee for Combatting the Covid-19 Pandemic decided to impose a curfew from 15:00 until 05:00. The state borders will be closed for ten days, starting on Wednesday.

The roads to Khartoum and River Nile state will be checked. Vehicles bringing sick people to hospital, or carrying fuel and food will be allowed to pass.

Social and public events are banned. Prayers in mosques and other places of worship have been suspended until further notice.

The Covid-19 measures in Khartoum state were eased a month ago.

Khartoum Isolation Centre

In a memorandum addressed to the federal Minister of Health, doctors of the Khartoum Covid-19 Isolation Centre announced that their patients will be gradually evacuated from the centre within a week, because of shortages of drinking water, food, and testing equipment. The centre can no longer provide normal and intensive care, they said.

They accused the centre's administration of causing the problems. The people working for the centre have so far not received their May salaries.

New cases

Yesterday, the federal Ministry of Health reported 42 new coronavirus cases in Sudan on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. 11 more people died during those three days. Most of the cases, 28, were registered in Khartoum, eight in Red Sea state, four in Northern State, and one in El Gezira.

The total number of cases of the country since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 11,780.

