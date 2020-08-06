Sierra Leone: Pathologist Says

-Kadija Saccoh suffered sexual penetration, physical abuse

-died of strangulation

Government Pathologist and Forensic Consultant, Dr. Simeon Owizz Koroma, yesterday (July 28th) told presiding Magistrate Mark Ngegba of Pademba Road Court No.2 that 5-year-old Kadija Madinatu Saccoh suffered 'sexual penetration, physical abused and died of strangulation'.

He said on 20th June, 2020, he performed an autopsy on the remains of the 5-year-old girl that was identified as Kadija Madinatu Saccoh, and at the conclusion he reduced his findings into writing.

He told the court that he issued a certificate of the cause of death to the family of the girl for burial and also issued a copy to the investigating officers and saved a copy for himself.

He told the court that one Mrs. Isata Jabby Kabba-wife of former late President Ahmed Tejan Kabba, identified the remains of the deceased.

The pathologist told the Bench that, the internal organs of the deceased were normal, but that her neck was swollen and had a finger scratch around it.

He said during the autopsy examination, he also noticed that the minor's vagina was widely opened to the extent that he can insect his two fingers in and the hymen in the deceased vagina was ruptured, which could only be linked to penetration, thus adding that the anus of the deceased was also penetrated.

He said the primary signs of the deceased virginity were absent which means, there must have been a penetration, adding that the penetration was not the cause of death, but that the deceased died of manual strangulation.

Mariama Sajor Barrie and Ibrahim Bah have been accused of the said crime.

Police have charged them with two count of conspiracy to murder and murder contrary to law.

State prosecutor, Josepha A.K Sesay, alleges that both accused on Monday 1st April, 2020, and on diverse dates between Wednesday June 17, 2020, at No. 25 Spur Road in Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to murder Kadija Madinatu Saccoh.

The prosecution also alleges that both accused on Wednesday June 17th, 2020, at No. 25 Spur Road in Freetown murdered Kadija Madinatu Saccoh.