Sierra Leone: Palo Conteh's Appeals Hearing Commences

The Appeals Court in Sierra Leone has yesterday commenced hearing on the case of the former Defence Minister, Retired Major Alfred Palo Conteh, who was earlier convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment in the High Court for unlawful possession of firearms and taking a weapon to a prohibited place.

The hearing is presided over by Justice Ivan Sesay, Justice Tonia Banettee and Justice Bintu Aladi.

The former Defence Minister, who also served as Internal Affairs Minister under former President Ernest Bai Koroma's administration, was charged to court in May with two others on three counts of treason, seven counts of unlawful possession of Small Arms and Ammunitions and three counts of perjury. But his co-accused, Colonel Anthony Sinnah and Prince George Huge were acquitted and discharged.

At the end of the trial earlier this month, a panel of 12 public jurors returned a verdict of not guilty against Palo Conteh for the offence of treason, perjury and others but convicted him on two count charges of unlawful possession of firearms and taking a weapon to a public place.

In his judgement, the presiding judge,Justice Momoh Jah Steven convicted and sentenced the opposition strongman to two years imprisonment with no alternative of fine as stipulates by law.

Addressing the judges after the matter was mentioned in the Court of Appeals, the lead defense Lawyer, Abdulai O. Conteh, drew the attention of the judges to the absence of their client in court, noting that their client had earlier told them that he wanted to witness the hearing, but that they were surprised that he was not brought to court.

In their ruling, one of the judges, Ivan Sesay, noted that they have taken into consideration the security concern, noting that they don't mind adjourning the hearing and make an order for the applicant to be in court on the next adjourned date.

"The court has noticed the absence of the applicant, and no reason was given for his absence. On that note this court orders that the applicant be brought to court on the next adjournment date to witness the hearing," he ordered.

The matter was adjourned to August 4th,2020.