Africa: Cotton Tree Talk to Stage Sing 4 Africa Show

A brilliant initiative of the online digital talk show-the COTTON TREE TALK, which is led by MOS-B, who is not just a Sierra Leonean but one of most known African pop stars, would be organizing the "Sing for Africa Show' on 22nd of August, this year.

The show would be a virtual music festival, which aim is to bring Africans together in this trying time.

The virtual streaming of the concert would take place on various social media platforms and be broadcast on many TV stations across the African continent.

According to Mos-B, artists from across Africa will be performing from different countries like Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria.

Mos-B stated that the Africa meet Sierra Leone' festival would be about bringing people together to continue to push the awareness about the "twin nature" of the Africa socio-cultural identity.

He said even though he lives in France he loves every beat from the land he came from-Africa.

He said Africans have always been battling adversity and being resilient.

"Now that we are battling Covid-19, I want us to one more time display that same strength through music that bring us all together," he stated.