Sierra Leone: Man, 26 Committed to High Court for Alleged Sexual Penetration

Magistrate Abdul Sheriff has yesterday committed to the High Court one Alhaji Alimamy Dumbuya, who was before him for alleged sexual penetration.

Alhaji Alimamy Dumbuya, a 26 years old man has made several appearances before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff at the Pademba Road Court No.3.

The accused is before the court on one count charge of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012, as repealed and replaced by Section 4 of the Sexual Offences Act 2019.

Police prosecutor, Inspector G.V.S Macaulay, alleges that the accused on Friday, 15th November, 2019, at No.4 Mayemie Furniture, Allen Town in Freetown sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit 15 years old.

Detective police sergeant 91034, Amanita Koroma, attached at the Family Support Unit, Allen town police post, testified in court that she knew the complainant and the accused as well.

She recalled on the 10th of December, 2019, whiles on duty a case of sexual penetration was made against the accused and the matter was allocated to him for further investigation.

She further that on the same date she issued a police medical form to the victim for examination and treatment at the Rainbow Centre at the Princess Christian Maternity Hospital.

She added that on the 14 December, she and Detective police sergeant 10684, took a voluntary statement from the accused and on the 13th April, 2020, "I and DPC Kamara Neneh charged the accused with sexual penetration of a child. Detective police sergeant 9250 signed as the witness and I signed as the recorder."