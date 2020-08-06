Ghana: NSA Sends Goodwill Message to SWAG

5 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has extended its congratulatory message to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) on their 52nd anniversary that fell on Monday, August 3.

"As you celebrate 52 years of enormous achievements in sports journalistic service in Ghana and beyond, we wish you greater success in the years ahead.

"The NSA continues to pledge our commitment to maintain the cordial relationship existing between us," a statement signed by the NSA Director-General, Prof. Peter Twumasi, said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.