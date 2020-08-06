South Africa: Two Accused Sentenced to Three Life Term Imprisonment for Murders - Port Elizabeth

press release

Two murder accused, Mbuyiseli Pikoli (39) and Vuyani Sifunda (24) were sentenced today, 05 August 2020 in the Port Elizabeth High court for two separate murder cases committed in September 2017.

On 23 September 2017, Tyrone Plaatjies (49) was bludgeoned in a house robbery at the Forrest Hills cemetery caretaker's quarters. Plaatjies and his friend were inside the caravan sleeping when two unknown men pushed opened the door and entered. One was armed with a hammer and started assaulting the two men. They searched the caravan and took R50-00 cash, a cellphone and a vehicle belonging to the deceased. Plaatjies succumbed to his injuries while on his way to hospital.

On 25 September 2017 an elderly couple was attacked in their Schoenmakerskop home during the early hours of the morning. Elaine Allwright (78) and Ken Alexander (76) were killed in the attack. Allwright was severely assaulted and succumbed to her injuries later in hospital while Alexander was bludgeoned with a hammer and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Thorough investigations of both cases by Detective Captain Elroy Lindoor and Detective Constable Ridwaan Baatjies of the Detective Trio Task team connected the two accused through DNA to the crime scenes.

On 25 October 2017 Sifunda was arrested at the magistrates' court in Patterson while he was appearing on a previous case of housebreaking. Pikoli was arrested in November 2017 in Port Elizabeth. Both men remained in custody until the finalisation of their cases.

On Wednesday, 05 August 2020, Pikoli and Sifunda were sentenced as follows: Housebreaking with intent to rob - 5 years; robbery aggravating - 15 years; attempted murder - 8 years; murder - life imprisonment; robbery aggravating - 15 years; murder- life imprisonment; murder- life imprisonment. All other sentences will run concurrent to the three life sentences. Effectively both men will serve three life terms in prison. Sifunda wanted to appeal his sentence but his appeal was not granted by the court.

Lt Gen Ntshinga once again lauded the thorough investigation by the SAPS and the excellent prosecution by the prosecuting authority. 'It is always very challenging to crack a case where there were no witnesses involved and the detective commander and the investigating officer are commended for their relentless efforts in linking the two cases to the accused persons. The SAPS has an inherent responsibility to ensure that the elderly are safe and secure therefore working in close collaboration with the prosecuting authority will ensure successful prosecutions,' added Lt Gen Ntshinga