Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Expresses Condolence Over Deadly Explosion in Beirut

6 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has express condolence and sorrow over the deadly explosion in Lebanon Beirut.

In a message on his official Facebook page, the Prime Minister said he is deeply saddened by the tragic explosion in Beirut. "My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Lebanon."

He also added "I encourage Ethiopians living in Beirut to get in touch with the Consulate as you help one another amidst such an ordeal."

It is reported that the blast killed at least 100 people and injured more than 4,000 others

