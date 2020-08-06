Ethiopia: Garden to Launch Pilot Project to Substitute Ornamental Plants Imports

ADDIS ABABA - Gullele Botanic Garden (GBG) said it is finalizing preparation to launch a new pilot project to produce ornamental plants at home and substitute the imports.

Despite having a variety of indigenous plants that can be used for ornamental purposes, the country has been covering 90 percent of its demand through imports, Dr. Birhanu Belay, Research Directorate Director at GBG told The Ethiopian Herald.

Especially, in the capital Addis Ababa, ornamental plants around roadsides and road junctions, highways, residential areas and others are imported from aboard. The Garden is set to launch a project to change this fact, he said. It has been nurturing various indigenous ornamental plants. The garden has designed a new project that can enable to substitute oversea ornamentals by local ones using different method especially plant propagation. "We have selected indigenous plant species that can substitute the imported ones and be used for decoration such as rose. To accelerate the task further plant propagation will take place soon, Birhanu added.

"We have also introduced a scientific method to save endangered plant species and others according to their agroecological system and economic importance (thematic garden) by propagation, research, adoption and conservation."

Currently, GBG is housing 1,000 indigenous plant species. The establishment of the garden is to collect and save plant species that have economic importance, indigenous or endangered and have medicinal value, he added.

The garden has twenty plant species that have medicinal value. It has also been working with 46 traditional medicine healers to share experiences and save endangered plant species, he stated.