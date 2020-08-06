Ethiopia: Over 90 Million Birr Required to Repair Pawe Potable Water Dam

6 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mulatu Belachew

ADDIS ABABA - Pawe Woreda Administration of the Benishangul-Gumuz State disclosed that over 90 million Birr is required to repair the damaged Pawe potable water dam.

Berhanu Asefa, Pawe Woreda Administration Head told The Ethiopian Herald that prior to the Dam's damage, residents of 34 villages in Pawe Woreda had sufficient access to clean potable water. As the Dam is now damaged due to the absence of maintenance work, these villages are now without access to clean potable water.

He also added currently only Almu town has access to water from the Dam which the residents use to wash their dresses and as an animal drinking water.

The Dam is unable to supply water from pipeline due to absence of maintenance work and as a result the communities are forced to drink unclean water.

Pawe Woreda has now over 65 thousand people and the Dam has to be repaired swiftly to ensure the people access to clean water and control the spread of water-borne diseases. The Dam has the potential to ensure access to clean water to some 90,000 people. This means, once it is repaired, it can supply potable water to the nearby woredas.

The State Administration and Amhara Water and Construction Enterprise have conducted a study and announced that over 90 million Birr is required to finance the maintenance. The regional government is searching for a fund to commence the work, he added.

He also called upon concerned bodies to support the maintenance work. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is also being constructed in Benishangul-Gumuz State.

