Ethiopia: Environmental Conservation Responsibility of All Riparian Countries

opinion

Downstream countries of the Nile Basin, particularly Egypt, should and could play a constructive role by supporting environmental conservation activities in upstream countries to make sure the sustainable flow of the Nile waters in the face of global challenge climate change.

Being this the fact, in the past couple of decades, Egypt has left no stone unturned in its effort to stop Ethiopia from utilizing its God-given resources for development. This approach of Egypt has closed every possible opportunity to come up with a win-win approach in the utilization of the Nile waters.

These days, genuine scholars and experts are advising that Egypt should pursue and promote cooperation among riparian countries rather than wasting energy trying to stop the unstoppable, which is Ethiopia's right to development using its natural resources.

Egypt has a very keen interest in making sure its interest and the so-called historical share on the Nile is not harmed or touched. In doing so, it has been engaging in various activities that go as far as destabilizing Ethiopia. This is because, in the minds of Egyptian rulers, if the Ethiopian state remains weak, it will never build capacity and be able to undertake any development activity on the Nile.

Despite claiming its entire survival is dependent on the Nile waters, surprisingly enough, Egypt has never been witnessed undertaking environmental conservation activities on the basin to ensure its sustainability at a time when climate change is having an apparent effect on the world.

True, various studies have revealed that Egyptians have abundant alternative water sources including underground and seawater. But for water ever reason, they are not willing to exploit it. On the contrary, the irony is that they have not yet shown any initiative to conduct joint environmental conservation activities in upper riparian countries.

Ethiopia has been undertaking a massive tree plantation campaign over the years, which in the long run, would have a very significant effect in maintaining the flow of the Nile waters. In fact, it is only when it rains in Ethiopia that Egypt and Sudan get their fair share of the pie from the Nile.

Hence, they should be willing to support, morally and financially, Ethiopia's green legacy campaign and natural and soil conservation activities in the Basin. Instead of sabotaging Ethiopia's development endeavors, this kind of approach would promote cooperation and help to realize a win-win approach.