Tanzania: Bancabc Unveils Visa Contactless Card

6 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

IN the endeavour to promote instant, effortless and secure card transactions, BancABC yesterday unveiled its new Visa contactless cards, the latest evolution in Visa payment that will ensure safety to customers and more flexibility in making payments.

Speaking during the launch, the Bank's Senior Manager for Cards, Digital and Fintech, Mr Lameck Mushi said the initiative aims at ensuring customers access their money safely and make transactions at their convenience, thus improving customer experience in the market.

"A visa contactless card is a fast, easy and secure way to pay. It eliminates the need to carry around cash when you need to get services. Also, this new technology increases convenience to our customers as the payment process is now made even more seamless and efficient, simply tap and go," he added.

Arguably, the new card will be a game changer in Visa payment services since customers will now simply require tapping their cards on POS terminals and making payments, contrary to the traditional method of swiping or dipping the card in the POS terminal.

Mushi further explained that the contactless payments are safer than cash, and the cardholder is 100 per cent protected against fraud, just like Chip and PIN payments. For extra security, the cardholder may be asked to enter PIN, when trying to pay for high value items via 'tap to pay'.

On another note, BancABC Senior Manager for Agency Banking and strategic partnerships, Mwita Rhobi added that apart from enabling cardholders make online purchase and POS payment for free, the card can also be used at more than 2,000 Visa-branded Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in Tanzania, over 2.7 million Visa-branded ATM's worldwide and one can do purchases from over 24,000 Visa enabled merchants in Tanzania.

Mwita added that the contactless cards come in six different currencies, which are TZS, US dollars, South African rands, Euros, Great Britain Pounds and Chinese Yuan.

He said customers can get the card in any of their branches or via a network of more than 350 BancABC agents located in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Dodoma and Mwanza.

"The said cards can be funded over the counter at our branches, the TZS card can also be funded via mobile money transfer from mobile wallets (the likes of Mpesa, Tigopesa, Airtel money, T-Pesa, Halopesa, EzyPesa) or through our agents

