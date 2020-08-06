South Africa: Mkhize Gives Reason for 'Cautious Optimism', While Govt's Plan to Restart School Feeding Scheme Disappoints

GCIS/Flickr
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize briefs the media on government's plans to combat the spread of Covid 19 in South Africa.
5 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier

On Wednesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there is reason for 'cautious optimism' as the country's Covid-19 infection rate seems to be declining. Meanwhile, SECTION27 has expressed disappointment in the particulars of the government's plan to restart the National School Nutrition Programme.

Scroll through the gallery below to view the latest Covid-19 numbers available on 5 August at the district level. All maps are sourced from provincial health departments. The Gauteng health department has not released these numbers since 2 August, when it published a notice that "data harmonisation" would delay the release of figures for that day. In addition, Free State, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga did not provide an update by the time of publishing:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is "cautiously optimistic" about an apparent downward trend in South Africa's Covid-19 infection rate. Speaking during Wednesday's briefing on the outbreak, he said lockdown restrictions will probably stay put to prevent a second, bigger surge. In addition, Covid-19 tests will be done in all cases of sudden death to improve death records.

Daily-Digest-Outbreak-Decline: A chart showing the total number of Covid-19 tests performed alongside the positive cases confirmed in South Africa over time, according to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
'Cautious Optimism' Over South African Covid-19 Infection Rate
South Africa's Schools to Close - Again
South Africa to Get U.S.$4.3 Billion in Covid-19 Support From IMF
South Africa Counting the Costs of Covid-19
Africa at 'Pivotal Point', Approaches One Million Covid-19 Cases
Africa Urged to Team Up in COVID-19 Vaccine Trials
Covid-19 'Pillaging' Rears its Ugly Head in South Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.