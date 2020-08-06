Gambia: Police Anti-Crime Unit Arrest 12 People At Tawto

5 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Police Anti-Crime Unit patrol team last night arrested twelve (12) people at Tawto in West Coast Region of The Gambia for staging a musical show.

Among the arrested individuals are the organizers of the program and the DJ.

According to The Gambia Police Force Official Facebook site, the twelve people arrested would be charged and put before court of law under the health emergency power regulations.

The public especially event organizers are strictly advised to adhere to regulations.

Public gatherings for events such as naming ceremonies, weddings, funerals and other social events are prohibited by the government.

A person who violates this Order commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of One Thousand Dalasi.

The Gambia Government has on Thursday 30th July 2020 announced Compulsory Wearing of Face Masks, Temporary Closure of Non-Essential Public Places & Prohibition of Public Gatherings.

This is in line with the exercise of the powers conferred on the Minister of Health by 'Regulation No. 6' of the Public Health (Dangerous Infectious Diseases) Protection Regulations, 2020; The Gambia Government announces the compulsory wearing of face masks, temporary closure of non-essential public places and the prohibition of public and social gatherings.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.