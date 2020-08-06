Gambia Records 128 New Covid-19 Cases & 2 New Deaths Bringing the Total Number of Confirmed Cases to 779

5 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has registered one hundred and twenty-eight (128) new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to seven hundred and seventy-nine (779).

Two (2) new deaths recorded, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths ever registered in the country to sixteen (16), a crude case-fatality ratio of 2.0%.

About 30% of these are health workers mainly from MRC, Pakala and Sharab clinics.

The Gambia currently has five hundred and twenty (520) persons in quarantine, six hundred and sixty-two (662) active cases, sixteen (16) deaths, seventy-four (74) probable cases and one crud case fatality rate of 2.0%.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said three hundred and twenty-four (324) new laboratory test results were received (177 from MRCG and 147 from NPHL).

Of these, he said one hundred and seventy-six (176) tested negative (both new and repeats), one hundred and thirty-six (136) returned positive (8 repeats and 128 new) and thirty-one (31) tested inconclusive or probable for COVID-19.

"Eighty-one (81) persons were newly taken into quarantine, ninety (90) were discharged," he said.

The Ministry of Health in their daily situation report indicated that two (2) confirmed cases are still on the run despite being active cases.

