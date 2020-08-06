Africa: Talks On GERD Adjourned Following Sudan, Egypt Request

6 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

ADDIS ABABA - Talks on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) was adjourned following Sudanese and Egyptians request to consider the Guidelines and Rules on the filling of the GERD that Ethiopia had communicated

In a statement issued on 04 August, 2020, the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy said talks are expected to resume once the two countries complete their consideration.

The Legal and Technical working groups of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan resumed their discussion on GERD as instructed by the Ministers of Water Affairs of the three countries of 03 August 2020, it added.

The meeting was attended by the observers from Republic of South Africa, EU, USA and AU Bureau of the Assembly assigned experts, according to the statement. Indicating that the meeting was supposed to discuss outstanding issues on the Guidelines and Rules on the GERD, it noted that Ethiopia has sent its version of the Guidelines and Rules on the filling of the GERD, in line with the communiqué of the African Union Assembly Bureau dated 24 July 2020 and the understanding reached by the Ministers of Water Affairs during their meeting on 03 August 2020 to work on a common document.

Accordingly, the meeting is expected to reconvene on Monday 10 August 2020 as proposed by Egypt's delegation

