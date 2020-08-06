Sudan: Finance Ministry Coordinates With UNITAMS

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning began coordination with the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

The coordination process was started by the meeting held yesterday, with Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali Ahmed, the acting Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, and Mr. Stephen Sequeira, the head of the planning team of the UN mission, at her office in the Ministry yesterday.

The meeting which was attended by members of the National Mechanism for Coordination with the UN Mission headed by Ambassador Omar Sheikh Hussein, has discussed the arrangements for the arrival of the mission and the role of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning in facilitating its tasks in the coming period.

The finance minister has asserted importance of the UN role in the transitional period, especially in facilitating cooperation with international financial institutions to support the transitional government's plans for the building of peace and achieve economic stability in order to attract investment and international financing for productive and development projects, in addition to the relief of the Sudan's debts.

Dr. Heba has briefed the mission on the government's economic plans and structural reforms, in addition to the reforms in the Ministry of Finance, she referred to the government's economic strategy to build and promote peace, providing the UN team on the proposed reforms in investment laws, the incentives to attract investors to invest in Sudan in general and the war-affected states after the peace solutions in particular.

On his part, Stephen Sequeira, the head of the (UNITAMS) planning team, has commended role of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning for the success of the transitional period, and the UN mission in performing its tasks, especially in the framework of achieving peace and economic stability.

He stressed on the importance of unifying the efforts of the UN's agencies and organizations operating in Sudan in addition to coordination between all of Sudan's international partners.

It is worth noting that the UN has adopted Security Council's Resolution 2524 for the establishment of the UNITAMS mission in response to a request from the transitional government for the support of the transitional period.