Sudan: Finance Ministry Coordinates With UNITAMS

5 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning began coordination with the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).

The coordination process was started by the meeting held yesterday, with Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali Ahmed, the acting Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, and Mr. Stephen Sequeira, the head of the planning team of the UN mission, at her office in the Ministry yesterday.

The meeting which was attended by members of the National Mechanism for Coordination with the UN Mission headed by Ambassador Omar Sheikh Hussein, has discussed the arrangements for the arrival of the mission and the role of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning in facilitating its tasks in the coming period.

The finance minister has asserted importance of the UN role in the transitional period, especially in facilitating cooperation with international financial institutions to support the transitional government's plans for the building of peace and achieve economic stability in order to attract investment and international financing for productive and development projects, in addition to the relief of the Sudan's debts.

Dr. Heba has briefed the mission on the government's economic plans and structural reforms, in addition to the reforms in the Ministry of Finance, she referred to the government's economic strategy to build and promote peace, providing the UN team on the proposed reforms in investment laws, the incentives to attract investors to invest in Sudan in general and the war-affected states after the peace solutions in particular.

On his part, Stephen Sequeira, the head of the (UNITAMS) planning team, has commended role of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning for the success of the transitional period, and the UN mission in performing its tasks, especially in the framework of achieving peace and economic stability.

He stressed on the importance of unifying the efforts of the UN's agencies and organizations operating in Sudan in addition to coordination between all of Sudan's international partners.

It is worth noting that the UN has adopted Security Council's Resolution 2524 for the establishment of the UNITAMS mission in response to a request from the transitional government for the support of the transitional period.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.