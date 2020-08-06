Sudan: MSF Inaugurates New Center in Omdurman Hospital for Treatment of Coronavirus Patients

Khartoum — Temporary center for the treatment of Covid-19 patients was opened Today, at Omdurman Teaching Hospital, which is run by the Swiss medical organization MSF in partnership with the hospital and the Ministry of Health.

The center started with a capacity of 20 beds and can accommodate up to 40 beds, if necessary, and will provide medical care to patients with moderate to severe corona symptoms.

Dr. Emily Macer, the MSF's medical advisor, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) International, an international, independent medical humanitarian organization, noted that the center will treat people with moderate to severe forms of Covid-19 disease, who need to receive oxygen or other appropriate care, She added that the center will help to reduce pressure on facilities for treating Corona patients in the city and allow the Ministry of Health to focus on treating patients with critical conditions.

MSF teams help manage all aspects of patient care, from examining people at the hospital entrance to providing them with breathing support aids in the treatment unit. MSF also helps ensure the safety of patients and health workers by setting up strict measures to prevent and control infection, and train health workers and other front-line personnel to prepare and prevent disease to keep them safe and ensure they are free from infection.

Meanwhile, MSF will continue to support the emergency room at Omdurman Teaching Hospital, the largest hospital in Sudan, and will work closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that other essential medical services are provided to all.

The MSF teams will also work with primary health care centers Hospitals all over Khartoum to strengthen screening and screening systems, increase pandemic awareness and help identify early patients

She revealed that fear and the stigma surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic sometimes prevent people from seeking medical care immediately, which makes treatment for people with the virus more difficult. Most cases of patients with this virus will be mild, but we appeal to the citizen if he feels breathing difficulties, He urgently visit the center to meet MSF teams, urging: "The sooner the patient comes to the hospital, the better chance we will be of successfully treating his symptoms."

Dr. Emily Macer, the MSF's medical advisor continued to explain that people can help prevent the spread of the virus by using preventive measures such as washing hands regularly, adhering to social spacing and wearing masks in crowded places or when social spacing is not possible. These measures have proven effective.

She added since the first cases of the Covid-19 pandemic were confirmed in Sudan, MSF has been providing support to the Ministry of Health to help reduce the spread of the disease. The organization also continues to manage its regular medical projects in the states of Khartoum, Gedaref, North and East Darfur, White Nile and South Kordofan. The organization's teams remain committed to continuing to provide emergency assistance to the Sudanese population to save lives in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.