Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Intelligence Briefing On Country's Security Situation

5 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, received at the General Command of the Armed Forces, the congratulations on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha

The Chairman of the Sovereign Council, was accompanied by the military component of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hamdan Daglo, Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shams al-Din Kabashi, Lieutenant General Yasser Al-Atta, Lieutenant General engineer marine advisor Ibrahim Jaber, the Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Mohammed Osman al-Hussein and the Deputy Staff And the leaders of the main forces, officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the armed forces.

A press statement from the armed forces noted that the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, heard to an intelligence and security briefing about the security situation in the country.

On his part, the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, has commended the growing roles of the armed forces and other regular forces in standing with the citizens to ward off the effects of floods throughout the country.

