Sudan: Al - Burhan Sends Cable of Condolence to Michel AOUN

5 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, today sent a message of condolences to his brother, President of Lebanon Michel Aoun, after the explosion that killed many innocent people and left a great devastation in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council has expressed deep condolences, sympathy and solidarity of the government and people of Sudan with the brotherly government and people of Lebanon, extending condolences to the martyrs' families' wishing speedy recovery to the wounded and injured.

