Sudan: Five Sudanese Injured in Explosion of Beirut Port

Beirut — Five Sudanese were injured in Beirut as a result of the explosion Beirut port area, according to the Sudan's Ambassador to Lebanon.

The Sudan's ambassador to Lebanon, Ambassador Ali Al-Sadig, has announced the injury of five Sudanese citizens in the unfortunate explosion that shook the Beirut port area, adding that they had received the necessary treatment and left for their homes.

In a phone call with (SUNA), the ambassador noted that the Sudanese community members in Lebanon are in good condition, and no deaths among them, indicating that only five people were injured as a result of the explosion, even though they were not in the area of the incident, and that their wounds are not serious and they received the necessary treatment, and were allowed to leave for their homes.

The ambassador has pointed to the embassy's follow-up to the situation, in coordination with the head and members of the Sudanese community and will continue in this regard.

He indicated that there are only few Sudanese people in the area of the accident working in various works, stating that the number of members of the Sudanese community in Lebanon is estimated at about 4,000, of whom about 300 to 400 reside in the capital, Beirut.

Regarding the evacuation of the Sudanese stranded due to the Corona pandemic, Ambassador Al-Sadiq noted to the several obstacles they faced, including the refusal of the Lebanese civil aviation to allow the Sudanese plane to land at Rafiq Al-Hariri airport, adding that the regional raise their prices during this circumstance and raise their prices, stressing their efforts for agreement with an airline in the region to rent its planes to transport the Sudanese citizens to the homeland.

Stressing that some of the stranded persons were unable to provide the value of the return ticket and were counting on the Sudanese embassy or the state to bear the cost for them.