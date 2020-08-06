Sudan: Finance Ministry Starts Control On Public Money

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has initiated the setting up of arrangements achieving the Ministry of Finance's mandate over public funds, which is one of the most important structural economic reforms that would contribute to the stability of the Sudanese economy, in anticipation of a government decision for the devolution of all companies and public bodies to the Ministry of Finance.

This came during a meeting between Dr. Heba Mohamed Ali Ahmed, the acting Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, and Lieutenant General, Jamal Abdul Majeed Gasmulsead, the General Director of the General Intelligence Service at the Organs's headquarters.

The two parties have asserted the importance of adhering to the spirit of cooperation between all state institutions in order to enhance revenues, productivity and development in order to achieve the goals of the glorious December revolution.

Dr. Heba has provided briefing on the Ministry's reform plans, especially the procedures related to all companies and public bodies, which amount to more than 600 companies and government agencies.

The meeting has singled out the companies affiliated to the General Intelligence Service, which amount to 15 companies, including Al-Sabika Gold Company, to benefit from them in building of a strategic store of gold.

The meeting has discussed ways of joint cooperation between the Ministry of Finance and the General Intelligence Service, especially the role of the Economic Security Authority, while the the discussions were represented in four axes, the eliminating corruption, fighting retainment, providing information, and the government's plan for the formation of a joint emergency force to support and secure the Sudanese economy.

The meeting concluded with emphasizing on the importance of exchanging information between the ministry and the organ, including periodic reports.