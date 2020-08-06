Sudan: SUNA Eulogizes Mohammed Ali Saeed

Khartoum — The Director General of the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), its employees, graduates, and affiliates, with sorrow and grief, eulogize Mohammed Ali Saeed Al-Muhayna, who passed away on Monday morning, the 3rd of August in Khartoum, after years he spent resisting the disease.

The late has spent his youth working for SUNA as he was one of the pioneering founders of the Sudan News Agency (SUNA.

Mohammad Ali Saeed was in the College of Arts, University of Khartoum in 1959, he was graduated in 1963 with the BA in English Language, and he immediately appointed as a translator in the Saudi Ministry of Defense 1963 to 1970.

Mohammad Ali, who was born in January 1939, joined SUNA in 1971 one year after the foundation of SUNA , he was forced by law to live the position in 1993 refusing to return to his position as long as the dictatorial defunct regime remained in place.

During his work at SUNA, he also worked as a correspondent for the French News Agency (AFP), 1983-2008, residing in Sudan.

In SUNA, Mohammed Ali worked as head of the English News Service Department, supervised the daily newsletter in English and the English weekly newsletter, and after that he remained an active contributor and translator in the SUNA's Sudanow electronic newspaper.

Mohamed Ali has trained hundreds of translators, journalists, and editors since 1970s, and after his dismissal in 1993, he remained in touch with SUNA's issues.

We ask God to have mercy on him, as much as he offered his country and the institution that he loved.