Sudan: Floods Destroy Bridge, Roads and Houses in Eastern Sudan

5 August 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Eastern Sudan — Houses and a bridge have been destroyed by floods in eastern Sudan, and roads are blocked. The victims urge the authorities to intervene urgently.

In eastern Sudan, Khor Baraka* in Red Sea state flooded and broke the Dolbei Bridge, which connects Tokar with the villages to the south.

The torrents may sweep away the Tokar-Port Sudan road, villagers in the area told Radio Dabanga. They reported serious damage to their homes, and called on the authorities to urgently intervene.

In Marafeet village in Agig locality in Red Sea state 50 houses have been damaged due to torrential rains that hit the area over the weekend. Hashim Omar told Radio Dabanga that the affected families have taken shelter in schools. He requested that plastic sheets be provided. He also said that the floods cut the Marafeet-Gorora road. "Many vehicles are stuck in Marafeet."

The Khartoum state government established a rapid intervention team to respond to any emergency during the rainy season.

The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources reported an increase in the water levels of the Blue Nile yesterday. It repeated its warning to authorities and people to take precautionary measures to safe lives and preserve property.

* A khor is a seasonal watercourse.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

