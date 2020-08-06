Sudan: Seven Sudan Sit-Ins Cease

5 August 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan — Seven sit-ins in Sudan calling for security and stability, justice, and better basic services have been lifted after the authorities promised to meet their demands. Protest vigils continue in North Darfur, South Kordofan, White Nile state, Red Sea state, El Gedaref, and Kassala.

Yesterday, the sit-in of Abu Jubeiha in South Kordofan entered its ninth day. The protestors demand clean drinking water, electricity, and better health services and infrastructure. They also demand that the gold mining plants in the area stop using cyanide that pollute the environment.

All the other sit-ins started weeks ago. The sit-ins set up by members of the Beja tribes in Sinkat in Red Sea state and in Kassala two weeks ago demand better basic services and infrastructure, and the dismissal of corrupt officials affiliated with the regime of ousted President Al Bashir. More recently they added the cancellation of the appointment of Saleh Ammar as governor of Kassala to their demands.

The protest vigil in El Gedaref's El Hawata, demanding an investigation into the corruption that led to an end of the construction of El Hawata-El Faw road, entered its fourth week.

The sit-in in the Fata Borno camp for the displaced in North Darfur now lasts the three weeks. The people demand security, protection of the agricultural season, and the removal of new settlers from farms in the area. The sit-in was violently broken-up by militiamen riding on camels, horses, and motorcycles three weeks ago. At least nine people were killed, 17 were wounded, the camp market and several houses were plundered and torched, and two vehicles were set on fire.

The sit-in of Ed Duweim in White Nile state, demanding the dismissal of corrupt officials, entered its fourth week.

Seven sit-ins have recently been lifted after the state governments pledged to respond to their demands: Nierteti in Central Darfur, Ed Daein, Yasin, and Bahr El Arab in East Darfur, Kabkabiya in North Darfur, Tamboul in El Gezira, and Amri in Northern State.

