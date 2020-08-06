Sierra Leone: U.S.$500, 000 Alleged Larceny Indictment Thrown Out

Justice Ivan Sesay on Thursday 30th July, 2020, threw out the defective indictment against Randa Skeiky, who allegedly stole $500,000USD from his former employer, Ali Abess-a transport business tycoon.

Justice Ivan stroke out the indictment because the counsel that signed the indictment was no longer in the matter.

According to the indictment, the accused between 25th August and 7th September, 2018, at Bintumani Drive in Aberdeen, stole $500,000 from the complainant Ali Abess

She was charged with two counts of larceny in dwelling house and larceny by servant contrary to Law.

Back then in February 27, 2020, at the Magistrate Court, Magistrate Hannah Bonnie granted the accused bail, which was reviewed in the High Court by Justice Ansumana Ivan Sesay to the tune of Le 2.5 billion.

Whilst in Court, the State Counsel, Joseph A.K .Sesay canvassed the Judgement for an adjournment of the mater so that he can have conference and make his case.

The Lawyer for the Defense, Pa Momoh Fofanah, objected to an adjournment raised by counsel for the State.

He told the court that there was already a substantive application file in respect of the matter dated on 14th July, 2020, challenging the court jurisdiction on the grounds of the accused defective indictment.

He added that the court can't adjourn without hearing such motion.

In his response, the Judge said the motion the defense was referring to was not before him and couldn't therefore consider such.