Sierra Leone: At 7 Battalion

Director of Crime Services at the Criminal Investigations Headquarters of the Sierra Leone Police, has told newsmen on Wednesday 29th July, 2020, that they have arrested two people and seized millions of 'fake' US Dollars and arms and ammunitions at the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces' Seventh Battalion, Goderich in Freetown

Chief Superintendent Brima Jah said acting on intelligence, himself, together with the Head of Operations and other detectives went at the scene of crime where they discovered a carton of fake US dollars, arms and ammunitions and other lab equipment.

He said they arrested Mohamed Turay and one A.K security personnel (police did not disclose his name) at the scene of crime, who are helping the police with the investigations.

He added that they were investigating them for unlawful possession of firearms and other criminal offences. He said they were trying to get the person that rented the apartment and the employer of the security guard.

In another development, police say the Leader, Chairman and 2018 president aspirant of the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP), Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray was still in their custody helping with investigation, after he surrendered himself to police on Tuesday July 21, 2020, on allegations of sexually penetration of a minor.

The Chief Superintendent said, they have arrested several people including the General Manager at the Diamond Lodge Hotel in Koidu,Kono district, where the alleged incident reportedly took place.

He said they have also taken the victim to the residence of the suspect and she did identify the bedroom and bathroom of the suspect.

Also, Jah explained that fifty-one suspects have been arrested after a riot breakout between youth and police officers in Makeni. The youth were protesting the removal of a standby generator to Lungi, a town that hosts the country's only airport.

So far, five people have been confirmed dead, and several people have been hospitalised,Jah added.