Sierra Leone: New Mines Minister Urged to Review Mining Regulations

Leader of the National Grand Coalition (NGC), Hon. Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, has urged the new Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Timothy Musa Kabba,to review some of the mining regulations to the advantage of the people.

He drew the attention of the government to the geological survey conducted to identifying, exploring, and managing the minerals in Sierra Leone in a transparent and accountable manner.

Hon.Yumkella made the statement last Thursday in the Well of Parliament during the approval of Timothy Musa Kabba as Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, his deputy Madam Ann -Marie Baby Harding, the Director of Financial Intelligent Unit, David Nyamakoro Borbor.

Also, Rev. Joseph Philip Khanda, Aiah A. Thomas, Madam Gladys Hasting-Spaine and John Caulker were approved to serve at the National Commission for Social Action (NaCSA).

Deputy Leader of Government Business, Hon. Bashiru Silikie, described the new Mines Minister as a dynamic leader and urged him to work for the people to benefit from the sector.

Hon. Abdul Karim Kamara of the main opposition All Peoples Congress (APC) re-echoed that President Bio has changed three Mines Ministers in less than three years; thus adding that they were concerned about the concept of continuity in governance.

He appealed to the proposed Minister to rejuvenate the Marampa Mines-one of the large-scale mining companies- stressing that the development of a third world economy is dependent on mining sector which has the potential to create employment opportunities for indigenes.

Leader of the Coalition for Change (C4C), Hon. Saa Emerson Lamina, thanked President Bio for appointing one of the nominees who hailed from Kono District.

He also called on the Mines Minister and his Deputy to review the mining regulations for national benefit and urged them to ease bottlenecks on artisanal mining and review mining contracts to benefit the people of Sierra Leone.

However, Leader of Opposition All People's Congress (APC), Hon.

Chernor R. M. Bah,said the proposed minister and deputy should be reminded that the ministry they were about to take is critical to the development of the country, thus urging them to under-study the problems that have caused the quick removal of previous ministers.

He encouraged the Ministers to settle the impasse between the National Minerals Agency (NMA) and the ministry.

On his part, Leader of Government Business, Hon. Mathew Nyuma said parliament was aware about an issue regarding insubordination of NMA to the Ministry of Mines-that supervises it and urged the Committee on Mines in Parliament to intervene and correct the anomaly.

He also added his voice on the call to revisit mining agreements and regulations.