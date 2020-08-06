Liberia: Two Dead, Six Missing As Ferry Capsizes in Bong's Jor River

Jorquelleh District Two, Bong County - Two persons have been confirmed dead and six others are still missing after a locally-made ferry capsized.

Residents of Barmie Town, District Two in Bong County told a FrontPage Africa reporter Wednesday that the ferry capsized in the early hours of Monday, August 2 when eight persons were on board.

Witnesses say overloading and bad weather probably caused the accident, as rescue attempts continue. The passengers were traveling to the next village to do farming activities, locals say. The ferry capsized shortly after it departed the dock.

"One of those rescued raised the alarm and who had come ashore was not injured and revealed that an additional six persons have not been accounted for," a resident told FrontPageAfrica.

After learning about the tragedy, the friends and relatives of those rescued and missing gathered at the shores of the river as rescuers and police conducted search operations.

The residents told FrontPageAfrica that the ferry capsized when the rope they were using to pull it towards the river bank cut. Eyewitnesses said two persons, who were on board, managed to survive.

Local leaders of the town have launched a search for the six missing people who are believed to have drowned as the result of the Monday accident.

Local leaders of the town expressed sadness over the incident and said this was the worst incident in the history of the town.

On Wednesday, police said the mission to locate the missing ferry had transitioned to a recovery effort.

The search ended as darkness neared, and was set to resume Thursday."It was disheartening to recognize that this is now a search and recovery mission," said the police. "We extend our thoughts and prayers to the families as we continue the search tomorrow Thursday."