Liberia: Rep. Fallah, Tyler, Others Win CDC Primaries

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has declared as winners of its primaries for senatorial election, former House Speaker Alex Tyler, incumbent Montserrado County Representative Thomas Fallah and Bong County Senator Henry Yallah, among others.

By this declaration, Mr. Fallah will contest the senatorial election against opposition Senator Darius Dillon and other contenders in Montserrado County, Mr. Tyler in Bomi County and Mr. Yallah in Bong County, in what is already showing might be the toughest political battle here for this year.

The CDC's organizing committee members officially announced the final results Wednesday, 5 August following the conduct of the party's primaries in Montserrado and other counties. Mr. D Eric Kpayea, the Secretary General of the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP) of Mr. Tyle, a constituent party of the CDC, recalls that a timetable to conduct the primaries was set up in the most transparent manner.

He says the primaries are completed within 14 counties. Another CDC constituent party National Patriotic Party (NPP) Secretary General Mr. Andrew Peters says conducting a transparent primaries in 14 counties is welcoming and speaks volume of the party's seriousness.

Announcing the results, CDC Youth League Deputy Secretary Roland KerkulahMesco names Representative Thomas Fallah (Montserrado); J Alex Tyler (Bomi); and Senator Henry Yallah (Bong) as winners.

He further names Representative Alva Jones (Margibi); former representative James Binney (Maryland); Senator Darius Gueh (Rivercess County); Victor Watson (Grand Cape Mount); and Senator George Tengbeh (Lofa) as winners.

Other winners of the CDC primaries include Senator Peter Coleman (Grand Kru); Alfred Koiwood (Gbarpolu); Charles Bardyl (River Gee); former Minister of Foreign Affairs Milton Findley (Grand Bassa) and Representative Zoe E. Pennoh (Grand Gedeh).

The chairman of the CDC Primaries Organizing Committee and Monrovia Mayor Mr. Jefferson T. Koijee says the party doesn't practice dictatorship, but it's involved in a transparent style of leadership that allows the people to make their own decisions.

Koijee expresses appreciation to President George Manneh Weah for providing everyone the opportunity to serve the people through respective positions in government. "Today we want to congratulate all of the contestants and partisans who participated in our just ended process," Mr. Koijee says.

Koijee announces that on 14 August, the party will officially present its winners from the just ended primaries to the party chairman for certification and for onward presentation to the president and the public in preparation for the electoral battle.