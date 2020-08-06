Liberia: Jamimawolokolie Resigns From LSCD

5 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberians in Support of Democratic Change (LSDC) a local group, has announced that its chairperson, Ms. JamimaWolokolie has resigned. In a press release, the LSDC says Madam Wolokolie has also tendered her membership and therefore, calls on the public generally not to do business with her in the name of the organization.

"The LSDC has further clarified that Madam Wolokolie's recent comments against the CDC-led government and key party officials had bought total embarrassment to the organization and its entire membership, and that the LSDC distances itself from Madam Wolokolie's unwholesome behaviors", the release reads.

Acting National Chairman, Sam B.G. McCrumanda, calls on Madam Wolokolie to turn over all LSDC's assets in her possession with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the LSDC, which is an auxiliary of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), reaffirms its total loyalty and support to the governing Coalition for Democratic Change and pledges to work in ensuring that the CDC wins majority seats in the impending midterm senatorial elections scheduled for December 8, 2020.

Madam Wolokolie was dismissed recently as deputy commerce minister by President Weah and subsequently expelled by the governing CDC after she accused her boss, Minister Wilson Tarpeh and criticized the party for bad leadership.

