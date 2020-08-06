Liberia: Man Held for Goat Theft

Scores of community watch team members in Kingsville Township, Montserrado County have apprehended a 51-year-old man, Moses Pewee, for allegedly stealing a goat.

Witnesses told this paper the incident happened early Tuesday, 04 August, as members of the watch team conducted regular patrol in the community when they discovered suspect Pewee carrying the goat on his shoulder.

Patrick KlahSayon disclosed that when suspect Pewee encountered them, he attempted escaping the community but was apprehended and turned over to the Liberia National Police (LNP) for investigation.

Patrick recounted that unscrupulous individuals have been in the constant habit of stealing livestock owned by Abraham Keita, a resident of Kingsville Township.

He disclosed that Mr. Keita had complained to the watch team that criminals were stealing his cattle, so he needed its assistance to whosoever involved to book.

He said watch team members then started monitoring the community when suspect Moses fell in their dragnet with a female goat that was already pregnant before allegedly killing it.

Patrick narrated further that after the suspect was arrested, he (Moses) pleaded for forgiveness but the watch team refused on grounds that so many goats had been stolen by unidentified persons from Kingsville.

He said suspect Moses is the first criminal arrested by the watch team since it was informed by Mr. Keita, noting that more criminals would be apprehended under their watch.

He added that the suspect was safely protected to avoid angry residents from attacking and wounding him before the police could arrive to receive Moses' living body.