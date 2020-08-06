Liberia: Police IG Wants Female Officers Empowered, Promoted

5 August 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh

Police Inspector General Col. Patrick Sudue, has stressed a need to empower, and promote females law enforcement officers in various security entities to boost their performance on in the line of duty.

"We all aware of the numerous challenges our female law enforcement officers encounter while on their duties, and the best thing that we can to is to empower, and promote them at their various entities; this will boost their performances", he said.

Col. Sudue made the call in Monrovia recently at the close of two days working session on female law enforcement personnel. The forum was organized under the auspices of the Liberia Female Law Enforcement Association (LIFLEA) and brought together 17 participants predominantly female officers from various security institutions, including the Liberia National Police, Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) and the Liberia Seaport Police (LSP), respectively.

Addressing the participants, Col. Sudue promised officials of LIFLEA of his support to making sure female police officers are empowered and promoted. "We will provide them the opportunity of empowering, and promoting our female law enforcement officers when necessary to appreciate them for their tireless efforts in serving our country, and its people", he said.

LIFLEA is the umbrella organization that carries on advocacy for qualified female law enforcement officers, and women and children as per their statue. The organization, headed by Atty. Asatu Bah Kenneth as National Coordinator, was established years ago with over one thousand membership with structures in nine counties, including Grand Bassa, Lofa, Margibi, Bong, and Grand Cape Mount, among others.

The two days working session was funded by LIFLEA, and international women rights organization under the banner Kvinna Till Kvinna or (KTK) aimed at reviewing strategies and plans crafted in 2017 by the institution.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.