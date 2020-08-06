Namibia: Saving Today for Tomorrow's Needs

THE Namibian Competition Commission this week issued a media statement announcing its decision to block a cement maker's sale of its shares to another cement producer.

Cross-ownership and the possibility of reduced competition and resultant market dominance to the detriment of consumers are the commission's concerns and the basis for this decline determination.

Created by the Competition Act 2 of 2003, the commission commenced operations just over a decade ago in December 2009.

Its responsibility is to regulate competition issues across all sectors of the economy, thereby ensuring fair play in Namibia's business arena.

Most will welcome the commission's decision as a positive development but will wonder what happens now. Who will buy that cement firm?

Some time ago the cement maker's German owner made known its decision to withdraw from this market and to sell its business in Namibia.

For decades to come Namibia will need cement - lots of cement - to build schools, hospitals, houses, roads, dams and bridges, and to develop the country's infrastructure and social needs.

If the desire is local ownership of this cement producer, then Namibians buying the subsidiary of the German cement producer makes even more sense.

Giving it thought one concludes that a cement production business complements the activity of several Namibian firms - especially those already operating in building and construction, hardware and building material supply, or on the periphery of those sectors.

The economy has been limping for several years now, with reserves eroded further to keep operations going during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has not been easy. Several larger firms have retrenched staff and are curtailing operations to remain afloat.

Investing in a cement-making outfit may not even be a tiny blip on their investment radar right now.

In the central northern geographical regions of Namibia that traditional granary is ever present, to be found in villages, as a display feature at hotels and lodges, and even on sale along the roadside.

It underscores the importance of safely storing millet harvested today for consumption over the course of the year; to store excess mahangu for the family's needs during droughts so common in arid Namibia.

The Bible and other holy books too warn of lean years ahead and teach the importance of saving today for tomorrow's needs.

State-owned, the money used to create and grow a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) comes from a country's central bank reserves, the privatisation of public enterprises, annual dividend payments by public enterprises, and the export of natural resources, among others.

SWF funds routinely use a portion of reserves to invest in a way that benefits the country's economy and its people - now and in the longer turn.

Norway has the world's largest SWF measured by managed assets.

In July 2020 it amounted to just short of US$1,2 trillion.

That country saves cash for its citizens; many other nations of the world run up debt for their people.

The existence of an SWF could have provided the means towards achieving local ownership of a cement producer.

It may be too late to fund this deal, but minister of finance Iipumbu Shiimi recently announced Namibia's intent to create an SWF.

This could be that local ownership-funding mechanism of the future, not creating more public enterprises, but shared ownership in well-managed enterprises - locally and in other countries.

* Danny Meyer is reachable at [email protected]