Zimbabwe: Trabzonspor Renew Interest in Nakamba With Loan Proposal

Turkey football giants Trabzonspor are set to renew interest in Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba by offering the defensive midfielder the chance to move to the Turkish Super Lig on a loan move from English Premier League side Aston Villa.

Trabzonspor were initially linked with Nakamba three months ago having identified him as a possible replacement for former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel who departed the Turkish club in March.

The ambitious club which finished second in the Turkish Super Lig this season to qualify for next season's Uefa Champions League was ready to offer Nakamba a permanent move at a time when his club appeared set to be relegated from the English Premier League.

However after Aston Villa pulled off a great escape to survive relegation on the final day of the season, Trabzonspor have renewed their interest in the player, who struggled towards the end of the season.

With Nakamba contracted to Aston Villa until 2024 after his 12 million euro move last August, Trabzonspor accept that it be might difficult to buy the player outright.

Instead they are reportedly ready to offer him a loan move to Turkey where he will be guaranteed regular first team football.

"Turkish Cup champions Trabzonspor have started their transfer operation ahead of the new season. The first target is to close the empty space in the midfield after the departure of Obi Mikel. Trabzonspor will offer a rental formula to Aston Villa for 26-year-old Zimbabwe football player. The successful football player, whose transfer is 12 million euros, has a 4-year contract with Aston Villa. Trabzonspor will push for this player until the last moment,' the Turkish newspaper Sabah reported on Sunday.

A move to Trabzonspor could reunite Nakamba with his Warriors teammate Teenage Hadebe, who is also reportedly on the club's transfer radar as they seek to bolster their squad ahead of their participation in the Uefa Champions League.

Nakamba played in 29 games this season in the Premier League in his debut season but most of his starts came during the first half of the season when he got off to a solid start.

The 26-year-old however struggled after the restart and found himself on the bench for the majority of Aston Villa's successful relegation fight.

Despite his struggles towards the end of the season, Nakamba is reportedly eager to stay at Villa Park next season, despite some recent suggestions his future could lie away from the club.

With the exit of Jesus Garcia Pitarch as director of football and a new man at the helm in Johan Lange, there is every chance that some of the former recruitment chief's signings might find themselves replaced and Nakamba could be one of those fearing the chop.

But that has seemingly not impacted his time at the club and Nakamba is ready to fight for his first-team spot again next season.