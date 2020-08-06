Namibia Gymnastics Federation Dismissed

THE Namibia Sport Commission on Wednesday announced that the Namibian Gymnastics Federation has been placed under administration with immediate effect.

At a press conference at the Namibia Sport Commission's (NSC) headquarters, its vice chairperson Alna Similo said the NGF had been characterised by infighting and disputes for several years which gave the NSC and the Namibia Olympic Committee no choice, but to implement Article 28 (c) of the Sport Act. According to this, the NSC 'may strike off the register a national sports body ... if it conducts its affairs in a manner which is contrary to the public interest.'

Similo said the drastic step had been taken due to alleged mismanagement of NGF property (equipment) and funds; a combined court summons against the NGF and some members of the NGF executive board; as well as irreconcilable differences amongst the members serving on the NGF executive.

Similo said that the NGF executive board's powers had ceased with immediate effect and that it will be managed and administered by an interim committee consisting of Eliphas Shipanga, Vivienne Katjioungua and Lesley Vermeulen. They will be assisted in their day-to-day operations by Marja Woortman of the NNOC and Chalo Chainda of the NSC.

The interim committee's term will be four months subject to further extension, while its main objectives will be 'to facilitate investigations into various claims and allegations made by the NGF executive committee members against one another; to ensure transparent processes for the review of the NGF constitution; and to establish technical committees to assist in the execution of set activities and projects.'

"Furthermore, the NGF will undergo a forensic audit by an independent company that will be appointed by the NSC and the NNOC. The forensic audit is necessary in light of the various claims and lawsuit," Similo said, adding that all clubs and stakeholders of the NGF are requested to only communicate with the members of the interim committee.

The chief administrator of the NSC, Freddy Mwiya said that problems within gymnastics had been around for many years, but that it once again came into the open about a month after a new executive committee had been elected in Karibib on 22 February 2019.

On that occasion Sonja Olivier was elected as its president, and Neville Andre as vice president, while Sharifa Wentworth (vice president - finance), Meagan Bierbach (vice president - public relations) and Wieta Snyman (vice president - liaison) completed the top hierarchy.

Problems amongst the excom members soon started to appear and in November, a faction led by Andre suspended Olivier.

The NSC, in turn, publicly endorsed the Andre-led faction, leading Olivier to declare that she would bring civil and criminal action against those who insisted that she was suspended.

Yesterday Mwiya said that they had held several meetings to try and find a solution but that it did not work, and on 15 February it was decided to hold new elections on 26 June this year.

"After that agreement the fire started, very difficult things that we cannot even share with you and we realised that things were getting out of hand. Elections were then postponed to 15 August, which everyone agreed to, but then the disputes started again as well as a lot of defamatory comments in emails and we realised that things cannot operate like this in our country," he said.

Abner Xoagub, the president of the NNOC said that while they were preparing for the 15 August elections they heard that one section had instituted a legal suit against the NGF as well as some members of the NGF. "Now our understanding is that one cannot proceed with an elective AGM if the same members who are nominated to serve on the executive are engaged in legal suits. We also learnt that we did not receive financial reports from the NGF for the past two or three years, so we looked into that," he said.

"Having all these challenges which were grossly impacting the operations of the NGF we just felt that we need to stop here, get people in and do a thorough investigation and conduct a forensic audit. Once we have all the facts then we can also look into the governance framework of the NGF and its constitution and align it, so that once we have sorted out these issues then we can start on a clean sheet," he said.