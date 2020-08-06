Zimbabwe: Sports Stars Add Voice to #ZimbabweanLivesMatter Protest

Zimbabwe's leading sports personalities have joined their fellow compatriots in the online protest #ZimbabweanLivesMatter which has gone viral globally by denouncing corruption and human rights abuses by the government.

There has been an outpouring of outrage in Zimbabwe after journalists, opposition politicians and human rights activists who have spoken against the government have either been abducted, tortured or jailed after the planned mass protests on Friday last week.

Zimbabweans have decided to take to social media to plead with world acclaimed celebrities and high profile personalities to help them highlight the plight of their country through the #ZimbabweLivesMatter social media campaign which has been met with solidarity around the world.

Among those who have spoken out against, corruption, brutality and human rights abuses are the country's leading sports personalities based at home and abroad.

Zimbabwe Warriors players Willard Katsande, his Kaizer Chiefs teammate Khama Billiat, Talent Chawapiwa, US-based goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva and Alec Mudimu were among the country's leading footballers to lend their support for the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter social media campaign.

Former national team captain Katsande said he was praying for his compatriots. "Prayers to my Zimbabwean brothers and sisters," he said.

Mudimu, who plies his trade in Moldova, said: "United we will stand and we will prevail until there is a change to our beautiful homeland with everything that's going on! #zimbabwelivesmatter."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

France-based Munetsi who plays for Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims said: "It is my utmost desire to see a Zimbabwe that's prosperous, peaceful, productive and progressive in all sectors, tolerant and full of Love, Faith and Hope, let us continue to pray for our beautiful Zimbabwe #ZimbabweLivesMatter."

Zimbabwe-born South Africa rugby legend Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira expressed his support for fellow countrymen who were either abducted and tortured by suspected state security agents or arrested by police for exercising their democratic rights.

The Rugby World Cup winner, who was born in Zimbabwe before representing South Africa at international level tweeted: "My prayers this weekend have been with those that have been tortured and arrested in the intended peaceful protests back home. Constitution rights should not be criminalized!"

US-based Zimbabwe motocross sensation Tanya Muzinda also spoke out against the escalating cases of human rights violations being experienced in the country.

"I am calling all motorcycle people in the world. Zimbabwean People are being abducted , put in Jail and are dying for raising their voices against Corruption. Help me to spread the word. #Zimbabweanlivesmatter #NoToCorruption #humanrights #neverstopfighting #motocross #supercross.