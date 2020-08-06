Liberia: Got Your Back International Foundation Donates U.S.$500 to AFL Soldier Who Suffered Severe Burns From Electrocution

Monrovia — An international non-political and humanitarian organization based in the United States has presented a cash amount of US$550 to the ailing Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), George Kaifa, who suffered electrocution while on duty at the Barclay Training Center (BTC) in Monrovia.

It can be recalled that on October 19, 2019, Sgt. Kaifa, a father of three girls -- the youngest at age nine months -- experienced severe burns on his chest, legs, and arms when a gun he was carrying mistakenly hooked a tension wire while attempting to pick up his food.

As a result of the severity of the burns sustained from the electric shock, Sgt. Kaifa was rushed to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Sinkor, where he stayed for a little over four months seeking medical treatment.

The right thumb and breast of Sgt. Kaifa were cut off after multiple surgeries were done by doctors assigned at the JFK. His both hands remain permanently disabled while the scars on his body are uncountable.

On Wednesday, August 5, the non-governmental and non-political humanitarian foundation, Got Your Back International Foundation, based in the United States presented the cash to Sgt. Kaifa at his residence in the Borough of New Kru Town on the Bushrod Island, outside Monrovia.

Making the presentation, a representative of the group in Liberia, Mr. Pape Suah pointed out that the gesture was made following a publication in the FrontPageAfrica newspaper.

He noted that the fund was solicited by the foundation's president, Mr. Thomas Kaine, a resident of the United States, who was touched by the story and decided to make an intervention.

He added that the money is intended to seek the welfare and help provide medication for the ailing AFL soldier who remains stationed at his home.

"We want to say sorry to you and we are in sympathy with you. Keep the courage and we pray that the almighty God will be with you. With the kind of marks that we see on you, it is just by the mercy of God that you are alive. On behalf of Got Your Back International, through its President Mr. Thomas Kaine, we want to present this amount to you to help you go through your medical treatment," said Suah.

For his part, Sgt. Kaifa commended the international humanitarian organization for thinking about him during these difficult times.

He pointed out that though he has been receiving his salaries on a monthly basis since the tragic incident, it remains very difficult and challenging to cater to him and his family members.

Sgt. Kaifa, however, reemphasized the need for government, through the Ministry of National Defense, must see reason to send him out of the country for advance medical treatment to make his hands and fingers useful again.

"I want you people to pray along with me for God to touch the Minister of Defense and Chief of Staff's hearts so I can really go abroad for advance treatment," he said.

The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), through the Commanding Officer of the Army Health Services, Joseph Kowo, has disclosed that authorities of the AFL will make a determination on whether or not Sgt. Kaifa would be sent abroad for advance medical treatment following the review of a medical report from the doctor.

Commanding Officer Kowo, added that the report, and photographs of Sgt. Kaifa's hands and other body parts will also be sent to reconstructive (plastic) surgeons in several countries to determine the feasibility of conducting a surgery.

Many Liberians continue to reinforce calls for the government to ensure adequate treatment for Sgt. Kaifa, out of the country on grounds that he got wounded while on duty.