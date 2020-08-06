Namibia Sport Awards Postponed to 2021

The Namibia Sport Commission on Wednesday postponed this year's Namibia Sport Awards to October next year.

The chief administrator of the NSC, Freddy Mwiya said they had taken the decision in consideration of the current state of emergency due to Covid-19, as well as the disruption of all national, regional, continental and global sporting events.

Ünfortunately the sporting industry has seen unimaginable disruptions and our athletes and officials are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety and their mental health should be amongst the highest priority which calls into question the authenticity of hosting realistic Sport Awards," he said.

He said the decision was in line with the NSC's efforts to mitigate the current situation where Namibia's athletes had not been able to compete at local and international sporting events, that had been called off due to Covid-19.

Äs a result of these circumstances the Namibia Annual Sport Awards organising committee after consultation with other key stakeholders deems it not feasible for the event to go ahead this year as originally planned. We believe that we cannot expect a fair and quality submission of nominations given the limited number of competitive events our athletes were able to compete in during the last quarter of 2019," he said.