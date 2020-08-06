Namibia: Man Claims Army Assault for Not Wearing Mask

6 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Loide Jason

The police are investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property after a 31-year-old man from Windhoek reported a complaint against members of the security cluster over a June incident that was allegedly triggered by a face mask.

Simon Namene, who is a self-employed mechanic and meat vendor, claimed he was assaulted by six Namibia Defence Force soldiers at his business premises in Havana for allegedly not wearing a face mask.

"Just when I stood up to go get my mask, the soldiers who were armed demanded I should open for them to enter my room because I am selling alcohol. I denied them entry to my room. They then jumped through the window and came through. They started punching and kicking me all over my body - a situation that affected my health," he told New Era this week.

"Those guys broke my properties such as my television, fridge and other things that I had in the house while kicking me."

Namene added that he was arrested and taken to the Wanaheda police station for further questioning.

According to the assault victim, officers at the station reportedly denied him a letter to produce at the hospital for treatment.

"I then decided to go to the regional commander's office to report the matter after they released me and to my surprise, I already found those people there briefing him of what transpired and accusing me of things I did not do," he explained.

However, the police officers acceded to his request and he was issued with the letter for medical treatment at a Windhoek hospital where he was admitted for several days.

Namene said the incident has left his daughter traumatised as well.

"I am the only breadwinner in my family. But now my body is in pain, I am no longer capåable as I was at the beginning; my right leg and arm always give me problems when I am working. I feel like they have made my future so bleak when it was bright. I had my goals," he said.

Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the registered case. However, she added no one has been arrested yet in the matter.

"There is no one arrested because the man has no witnesses to give more information on the matter, however, the investigations continue," she said.

- ljason@nepc.com.na

