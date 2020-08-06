Nigeria: Tambuwal Praises Intervention of Kano Emirate in National Politics

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has described the interventions of Kano emirate and its monarchs in national discourses as very impactful to the promotion of national peace and development.

A statement by the governor's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Muhammad Bello said Tambuwal made the assertion on Wednesday when two of the Kano monarchs, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Sokoto.

According to him, "anyone who knows history will be conversant with the position of Kano before the Islamic reawakening led by Shehu Othman Bin Fodio to the time he struggled to entrench Islam and even afterwards.

"The kingdom is therefore by no means one that should be belittled. It is one that we are proud of as a government. We are also proud of its firm association with the Sokoto Caliphate," he said.

On the two emirs who visited him, the governor expressed "hope that, from the way I have known you, you will continue to offer good leadership and statecraft to the people of Kano and the nation at large, judging from your pedigree and the antecedents of your dad, of blessed memory, late Alhaji (Dr) Ado Bayero."

He stressed that "no doubt the life and times of Dr Bayero were ceaseless fountains of knowledge that nourished our understanding of so many things in life. When he was alive I used to personally visit him to seek advise and guidance on critical issues of national development.

"All of the advices he offered had been very helpful to me and to the nation at large, which I had the opportunity of serving as the number four citizen," added the governor.

Speaking on behalf of the two monarchs, Emir Aminu Ado Bayero recalled with nostalgia the cordial relationship that existed between the two Emirates of Sokoto and Kano; as well as the affinity that Gov. Tambuwal shared with his father, "which transcended ordinary relationship and metamorphosed into father-child bond."

He thanked the governor and the Sultan of Sokoto for the warm reception accorded them.