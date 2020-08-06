Nigeria: Oyo Approves N59.7m for Commencement of Amotekun

The Oyo State Government has approved the sum of N59.7million as grant for the take-off of the state Security Network Agency codenamed 'Operation Amotekun'.

The fund, according to the government would be for the procurement of 3000 units of uniforms, combat boots, lanyard, baseball hats, security belts and worsted socks.

It will also cover the production of logo for the personnel to serve as identity and distinguish them from other security agencies in the state.

The release forms part of the decision reached at the state's 19th virtual executive meeting.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, while giving an update on the outcome of the meeting said "further on the establishment of the State Security Network, codenamed 'Operation Amotekun' and for effective take off of the agency, the State Executive Council has approved the procurement of 3,000 units of uniforms and accoutrements such as combat boots, lanyard, baseball hats, security belts, worsted socks, production of Amotekun and Oyo State logo for 3000 Amotekun corps to be recruited into the agency at a total sum of N59,783,437.50.

"The uniforms and accoutrements which will be given to each recruited Amotekun Corp will serve as a form of identity for the corps and will distinguish them from other security agencies in the state."

Olatubosun further stated that the council also approved funds for re-accreditation of Adeoyo Maternity at Yemetu in Ibadan as a full-fledged teaching hospital, as the accreditation initially gotten was withdrawn for failure to have necessary equipment in place, saying it was in conformity with the present administration's passion to revitalise the health sector in the State.