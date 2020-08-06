Nigeria: Oyo Approves N59.7m for Commencement of Amotekun

6 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Oyo State Government has approved the sum of N59.7million as grant for the take-off of the state Security Network Agency codenamed 'Operation Amotekun'.

The fund, according to the government would be for the procurement of 3000 units of uniforms, combat boots, lanyard, baseball hats, security belts and worsted socks.

It will also cover the production of logo for the personnel to serve as identity and distinguish them from other security agencies in the state.

The release forms part of the decision reached at the state's 19th virtual executive meeting.

The Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, while giving an update on the outcome of the meeting said "further on the establishment of the State Security Network, codenamed 'Operation Amotekun' and for effective take off of the agency, the State Executive Council has approved the procurement of 3,000 units of uniforms and accoutrements such as combat boots, lanyard, baseball hats, security belts, worsted socks, production of Amotekun and Oyo State logo for 3000 Amotekun corps to be recruited into the agency at a total sum of N59,783,437.50.

"The uniforms and accoutrements which will be given to each recruited Amotekun Corp will serve as a form of identity for the corps and will distinguish them from other security agencies in the state."

Olatubosun further stated that the council also approved funds for re-accreditation of Adeoyo Maternity at Yemetu in Ibadan as a full-fledged teaching hospital, as the accreditation initially gotten was withdrawn for failure to have necessary equipment in place, saying it was in conformity with the present administration's passion to revitalise the health sector in the State.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.