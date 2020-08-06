Nigeria: #RevolutionNow - Buhari's Aide Says Protesters 'Bunch of People Trying to Be Funny'

The spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has berated efforts of young Nigerians who came out on Wednesday to protest against the unchecked level of insecurity and corruption in the country.

Using the #RevolutionNow tag, scores of protesters, especially the youth, in at least five states across the country, took to the streets to call out the Buhari-led administration on the country's growing debt profile, insurgency, unemployment and other anomalies that are gradually becoming norms in the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how scores of these young protesters were manhandled, arrested, and detained by the country's security agencies in different states.

However, Mr Adesina, in a rather mockery manner, described the event as an 'irritation' because it was not in conformity with the current administration's acceptable definition of what a revolution protest should be.

"Revolutions by their nature are points well known. Revolutions are something that turn the normal order, will you call what happened yesterday a revolution? It was just an irritation," he said on Thursday morning on Channel TV breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

"Protests by any nature are spontaneous things, they are mass things, but those are just a sprinkle of people trying to be funny.

"As far as I am concerned, it is nothing to worry about, because when you talk of a revolution, a revolution is always a mass thing, not those sprinkle of young boys and girls you saw in different parts of the country. I think it was just a funny thing to call such a revolution protest," Mr Adesina.

In his argument, the president's spokesperson dismissed the protest on the ground that it was carried out by a smaller percentage of Nigeria's teaming population.

When challenged by the programme presenters to have talked down on the protesters, Mr Adesina insisted that he is standing by it.

"I stand by it. In a country of over 200 million people, if you see that sprinkle of people saying they are doing a revolution march, it is like a child's play," he added.