Nigeria: Strike - Minister Intervenes in Bristow, Pilots Face-Off

6 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has intervened in the industrial action by the National Association of Air Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) which paralysed activities at Bristow Helicopters.

Abednego Galadinma, NAAPE president, confirmed the development in a message issued in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilots body had on Wednesday threatened to ground the industry for two weeks should the company management refuse to recall the sacked pilots and engineers.

The management of Bristow Helicopters Limited on Tuesday said the decision to lay off about 100 pilots and engineers was because of plans to restructure the sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Galadinma, however, in a message said the minister had pleaded with the unions to sheathe their swords, pending determination of a meeting at the instance of the Ministry of Labour in Lagos today.

NAN reports that Bristow's sack of its workers, came barely 24 hours after another airline, Air Peace, sacked over 75 pilots due to the Coronavirus pandemic.(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.