Cameroon: North West - Vigilance Prescribed for New D.O

On the strength of Presidential Decree, No 2020/304 of 10th June, 2020, Nicholas Nkongho Machang took command on July 2nd, 2020 as the new Subdivisional Officer of Bamenda II with a charge to be vigilant and fearless in combating promoters of evil and disorder. The times are challenging and Mezam SDO, Simon Emile Mooh found Nicholas Nkongho, worthy with experience to set records straight in metropolitan Bamenda which features as the economic hub, and part of the Regional capital of the North West region.

Staring Nicholas Nkongho on the face is the mission to ensure the security of people and property, creating awareness and take Covid-19 barrier measure messages to virtually all doorsteps of the Subdivision, check urban disorder, promote best practices in hygiene and sanitation, promote freedom of opinion and above all, feature as an agent of peace and development. Away from that, the new administrative team leader for Bamenda II, is expected to coordinate, control and animate activities of technical government services.

It is against this backdrop that he was urged to encourage the effective presence of civil servants at work and help citizens assist in handling their security. He was challenged to rise to expectation and avoid being taken hostage by persons or groups, and to help reconcile citizens with themselves in the face of the socio-political and security crisis rocking the area.

Nicholas Nkongho Machang, 38, takes credit as an executive Officer, with experience to show after serving the nation as the 2nd Assistant SDO of Donga Mantung and Boyo in Nkambe and Fundong and the D.O of Belo Subdivision. The father of three and an illustrious son of Eyumojock Subdivision is a product of ENAM, University of Yaounde I, GHS Limbe. He is credited with a Master's Degree in International Public Law and a 1st Degree in English Private Law. He succeeds Tanyi Akwo Roquecegnol who moves to serve as the D.O of Muyuka Subdivision.

The Mayor of Bamenda II council, Peter Chenwi used the event to appeal for the unity of the population to use the new D.O for the right purpose in the land of their ancestors.