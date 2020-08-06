Cameroon: Tokyo 2020 Qualifiers - Dates for Cameroon-Chile Clash Known

The Inter-continental playoffs for the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in Women's football will take place in February 2021.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon now know the dates for the qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympic Games next year. The Inter-continental playoffs for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics qualifiers in Women's football will take place in February 2021. The competition will take place in away and return legs in a six-day period. Reports say, the Lionesses will play the first leg game in Yaounde against La Roja Feminina of Chile on Thursday February 18, 2021 before traveling to Chile for the return game on Wednesday February 24, 2021. The fixture is enough signals for the players and officials to start reflecting on what strategies to take to meet the challenge.

The Cameroon-Chile qualifiers were initially scheduled for last April but were postponed in the last minute due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. Cameroon finished as runners-up from the African zone following their 4-4 away goals rule defeat against Zambia while South America's vice champions, Chile have been waiting for this fixture since they emerged runners-up in their continental tournament.

Meanwhile, the Chile Women's National Football team will return to training between August 8 and 10, 2020 to prepare for the double qualifiers against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon. Reports say some 25 players have been called to camp and have received special safe conduct to attend practice. Cameroon and Chile will clash for the very first time in women's football. The Indomitable Lionesses are out in search of a return ticket to the Olympics Games for the first time since their London 2012 only involvement while Chile is in search of a debut entry ticket. The clash is going to be the first FIFA-organised game between both nations.