Namibia Reports 345 Covid-19 Recoveries

Namibia has reported a record 345 novel coronavirus recoveries yesterday.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 556.

According to minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula at the Covid-19 communication centre yesterday, Walvis Bay recorded 325 recoveries out of the total recoveries announced.

This is the highest number out of the eight towns that reported recoveries.

Oshakati and Mariental followed with six and five recoveries, respectively, while Windhoek had four recoveries.

Okakarara, Otjiwarongo, Oshikuku, Outapi and Keetmanshoop each recorded one recovery.

"Again, this is a result of the shift in the de-isolation policy," Shangula said.

NEW CASES

The minister yesterday announced 70 new Covid-19 cases in the country.

A total of 30 are from Walvis Bay and 26 from Windhoek.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 2 540.

"Windhoek cases are increasing exponentially and is really a cause for concern. Thirteen are contacts of confirmed cases, while another thirteen have had no known contact with confirmed cases," Shangula said.

Among those who had contact with confirmed cases, four presented with symptoms, and the 13 with no known contacts also presented with symptoms.

Windhoek's cases were reported in 13 suburbs, with one case from Rehoboth.

Ten of the cases are from a specific area in Katutura, where people attended a church event on 25 July.

"People who were diagnosed earlier last week attended the same church event. This is what triggered the attendants to get tested, however, not all were tested by then.

"It is likely that more have been exposed. Therefore we are cautioning people who have attended the same church event to call the hotline for guidance," the minister said.

He said the main drivers of the spread of the virus are weddings, funerals and church services.

"We are cautioning people not to attend these events, but this is where keeping registers at events is very important, and more so, providing the correct information - especially on names and contact numbers," he said.

The country has thus far recorded 12 deaths and 1 972 active cases.

So far 29 279 tests have been conducted.